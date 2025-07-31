Grindr (GRND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter. Grindr has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 219.47% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. On average, analysts expect Grindr to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grindr Stock Performance

NYSE:GRND opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. Grindr has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Grindr in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Grindr in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Grindr from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grindr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Insider Activity at Grindr

In related news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 852,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $20,401,928.31. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,588,867 shares in the company, valued at $636,271,587.31. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Gearon, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $11,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,619,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,953,727.17. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,641,251 shares of company stock worth $110,831,024. 67.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grindr stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Grindr were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

