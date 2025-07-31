Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1,306.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,902 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.20% of F5 worth $31,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in F5 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 685 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 451 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

F5 Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $298.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.80 and a 12-month high of $313.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $362,383.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,159.80. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.32, for a total transaction of $382,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,100 shares in the company, valued at $31,521,672. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,692. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.