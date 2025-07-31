GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 128.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,165 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,988,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,494 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,805,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $944,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317,171 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,125,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,962,000 after buying an additional 1,214,394 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 14,692,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,494,000 after buying an additional 2,049,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,226,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,092,000 after buying an additional 1,471,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Gas & Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Gas & Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Pacific Gas & Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.