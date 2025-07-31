Gilead Sciences (GILD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $114.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.43 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $277,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,054,588.30. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 605,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,016,306.50. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,175. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences stock. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

