CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $410.71 million for the quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.6%

CESDF opened at $5.40 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

