Synaptics (SYNA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $280.12 million for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.580-1.780 EPS.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SYNA opened at $64.89 on Thursday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.70.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
