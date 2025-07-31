Karat Packaging (KRT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $551.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.12. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Karat Packaging news, CEO Alan Yu sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $20,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,203,805 shares in the company, valued at $167,502,735. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 66.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Karat Packaging stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Further Reading

