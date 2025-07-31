Head-To-Head Comparison: BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust N/A -36.27% -32.76% Permianville Royalty Trust 4.64% 6.28% 6.25%

Risk and Volatility

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust $6.64 million 1.64 -$1.14 million N/A N/A Permianville Royalty Trust $61.63 million 0.96 $5.14 million $0.09 19.83

This table compares BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and Permianville Royalty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Permianville Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.