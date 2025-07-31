iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF accounts for about 14.7% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,392,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,687,000 after acquiring an additional 198,499 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 257,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 82,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

