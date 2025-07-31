Critical Survey: Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) vs. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Free Report) and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Sycamore Entertainment Group has a beta of 58.83, indicating that its stock price is 5,783% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walt Disney has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.5% of Sycamore Entertainment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Walt Disney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sycamore Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Walt Disney 0 5 18 1 2.83

Walt Disney has a consensus target price of $128.70, suggesting a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Walt Disney’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Walt Disney is more favorable than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sycamore Entertainment Group and Walt Disney”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Walt Disney $91.36 billion 2.35 $4.97 billion $4.89 24.45

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sycamore Entertainment Group and Walt Disney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Walt Disney 9.47% 9.99% 5.41%

Summary

Walt Disney beats Sycamore Entertainment Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc., a diversified entertainment company, which specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of feature-length motion pictures. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners. It also offers direct-to-consumer streaming services through Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu, and Star+; sports-related entertainment services through ESPN, ESPN on ABC, ESPN+ DTC, and Star; sale/licensing of film and episodic content to third-party television and VOD services; theatrical, home entertainment, and music distribution services; DVD and Blu-ray discs, electronic home video licenses, and VOD rental services; staging and licensing of live entertainment events; and post-production services. In addition, the company operates theme parks and resorts comprising Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney, as well as Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii. It also licenses its intellectual property to a third party for operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort; licenses trade names, characters, visual, literary, and other IP for use on merchandise, published materials, and games; operates a direct-to-home satellite distribution platform; sells branded merchandise through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; and develops and publishes books, comic books, and magazines. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

