Financial Survey: AMREP (NYSE:AXR) vs. LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) and AMREP (NYSE:AXR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LGI Homes and AMREP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LGI Homes 1 2 1 0 2.00 AMREP 0 0 0 0 0.00

LGI Homes currently has a consensus target price of $93.33, suggesting a potential upside of 72.14%. Given LGI Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than AMREP.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LGI Homes $2.20 billion 0.58 $196.07 million $7.75 7.00 AMREP $49.69 million 2.40 $12.72 million $2.37 9.50

This table compares LGI Homes and AMREP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than AMREP. LGI Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMREP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LGI Homes and AMREP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LGI Homes 8.46% 9.49% 5.00% AMREP 25.59% 10.11% 9.80%

Volatility and Risk

LGI Homes has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMREP has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of LGI Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of AMREP shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of LGI Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.6% of AMREP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LGI Homes beats AMREP on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties. It serves customers in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Utah. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado. Further, the company focuses on selling single-family detached homes and attached homes. As of April 30, 2023, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico. The company owns an approximately 160-acre property in Brighton, Colorado. AMREP Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, Pennsylvania.

