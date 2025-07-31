Head-To-Head Analysis: The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) versus Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) and Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

The Hain Celestial Group has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greencore Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Greencore Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hain Celestial Group -16.17% 2.47% 1.05% Greencore Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hain Celestial Group 0 9 1 0 2.10 Greencore Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and Greencore Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.59, suggesting a potential upside of 124.31%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than Greencore Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Greencore Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hain Celestial Group $1.74 billion 0.08 -$75.04 million ($2.89) -0.55 Greencore Group $2.29 billion 0.67 $58.72 million N/A N/A

Greencore Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Hain Celestial Group.

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats Greencore Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments. It also provides cooking and culinary oils; cereal bars; fresh and aseptic soups; yogurts; and nut butters. In addition, the company offers hot-eating desserts, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, natural sweeteners, syrups, dessert sauces, and marmalade products, as well as other food products. Further, it provides snack products comprising potato, root vegetable and other exotic vegetable chips, straws, tortilla chips; and personal care products that include hand, skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby food, sunscreens, and other products under the Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth's Best, JASON, Live Clean, and Queen Helene brands name. Additionally, the company offers herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea under the Celestial Seasonings brand. It sells pantry products under the Spectrum, Spectrum Essentials, MaraNatha, Imagine broths, Hain Pure Foods, Health Valley, and Hollywood brands. It sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings. It is also involved in the finance activities; pension funding; and property business. The company supplies its products to supermarkets, convenience and travel retail outlets, discounters, coffee shops, foodservice, and other retailers. Greencore Group plc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

