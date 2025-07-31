Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.10.

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Hydro One to a “hold” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$49.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$42.52 and a 52 week high of C$53.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.26. The company has a market cap of C$29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.3331 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.44%.

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

