Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Evercore ISI

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.5%

BKR opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.