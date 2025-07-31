Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $230.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

