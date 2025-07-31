Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/28/2025 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $341.00 to $275.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2025 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $430.00 to $370.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2025 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2025 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $425.00 to $355.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2025 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $341.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2025 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Arete Research to a “strong sell” rating.

7/1/2025 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2025 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

6/18/2025 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2025 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $279.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.00 and a 1 year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,909,000 after purchasing an additional 120,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,087,000 after buying an additional 45,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,331,000 after buying an additional 806,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,181,000 after acquiring an additional 120,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,283,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

