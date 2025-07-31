Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/28/2025 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $341.00 to $275.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2025 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $430.00 to $370.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2025 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/28/2025 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $425.00 to $355.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2025 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $341.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2025 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Arete Research to a “strong sell” rating.
- 7/1/2025 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/20/2025 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
- 6/18/2025 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2025 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $279.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.00 and a 1 year high of $437.06.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
