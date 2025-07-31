HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Stock

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.66 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 224.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

