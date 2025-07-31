Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $6,000.00 at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,718.07.

BKNG opened at $5,612.91 on Wednesday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5,564.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,065.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 149.25%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $41.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in Booking by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

