Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,206.72. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after buying an additional 529,962 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,684,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

