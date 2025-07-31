Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $5,650.00 at Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5,800.00 to $5,650.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,718.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,612.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5,564.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,065.22. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 149.25% and a net margin of 19.23%. Booking’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

