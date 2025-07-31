Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
