Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 95,066 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

