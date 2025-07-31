LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $41.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3,323.00 and a beta of 1.01.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $188.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,980. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $578,457.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 79,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,328. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 9,007.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 344,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 341,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,131,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,692,000 after purchasing an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth $6,123,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 984,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 230,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 212,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

