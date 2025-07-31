Analysts Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Target Price at $94.43

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.49.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

