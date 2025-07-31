Analysts Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Target Price at $94.43

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.43.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Price Performance
Omnicom Group stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.49.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.
Omnicom Group Company Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Omnicom Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Palo Alto Networks: The All?in?One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.