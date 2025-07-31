Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPRX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2%

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,552,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 160,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 59,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EPRX stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

Further Reading

