Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $36.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $30.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $355.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.71 million. Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

