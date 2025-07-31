Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,557 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.38% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $951,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 36,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

