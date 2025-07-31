Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 1,036 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $31,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $448,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $694.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $701.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $649.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.76. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

