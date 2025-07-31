Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at UBS Group

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $39.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.25 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,010.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 41,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,737.23. The trade was a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,580,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 184.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 53,034 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

