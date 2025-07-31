Alpine Associates Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261,762 shares during the period. Everi makes up about 1.5% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $28,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1,267.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Everi by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 40,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Price Performance

NYSE EVRI opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.22 million. Everi had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Everi

Everi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.