Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.65. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $72.72 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,991,923,000 after purchasing an additional 953,361 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after buying an additional 3,545,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $1,379,619,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

