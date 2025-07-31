Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Price

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $39.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.25 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,737.23. This trade represents a 31.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,821,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $214,308,000 after buying an additional 2,088,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,580,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,277,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,412,000 after acquiring an additional 898,835 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,318,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after acquiring an additional 870,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

