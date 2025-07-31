Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $149.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Landstar System from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $133.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $128.99 and a 1 year high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.35.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

