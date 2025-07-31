Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Stock

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBNX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Beta Bionics in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Beta Bionics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beta Bionics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Shares of BBNX stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Beta Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million.

In related news, CFO Stephen Feider sold 1,497 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $26,781.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,048.67. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock worth $80,845 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Beta Bionics in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in Beta Bionics in the first quarter worth about $79,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

