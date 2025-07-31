Scorpio Tankers’ (STNG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STNG. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of STNG opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.38. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $222.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 25.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

