Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 6,959 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWL stock opened at $104.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

