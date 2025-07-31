American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James Financial from $251.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Get American Tower alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $208.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.76 and a 200-day moving average of $209.88. The stock has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.