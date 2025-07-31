Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 17,379 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,379 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.5% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $54,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.