Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

