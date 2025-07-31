InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of InMode from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on InMode from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on InMode from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of InMode from $19.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

InMode Stock Down 2.9%

InMode stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $878.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.95. InMode has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). InMode had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that InMode will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of InMode

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $1,332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in InMode by 34.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 13,923.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

