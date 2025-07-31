King Wealth Management Group Sells 602 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

King Wealth Management Group decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after buying an additional 3,007,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,353 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,473,132,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,411,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,568,000 after purchasing an additional 882,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

