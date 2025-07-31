King Wealth Management Group Has $204,000 Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF)

King Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 69,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 133,882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 23.6% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $13,519,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AWF opened at $11.12 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

