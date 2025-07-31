King Wealth Management Group Trims Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

King Wealth Management Group lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $198.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

