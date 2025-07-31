Towercrest Capital Management Lowers Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,113 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apex Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 141,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 44,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

