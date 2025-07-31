RVW Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 306,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 167,498 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,310,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,080,000 after acquiring an additional 223,762 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NULV stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

