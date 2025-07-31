Private Advisory Group LLC Has $916,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000.

MTUM opened at $241.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.42.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

