CAP Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $380.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $383.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.32.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

