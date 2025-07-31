Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,186 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,514,000 after acquiring an additional 249,163 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 353,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after acquiring an additional 25,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,720,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VONE opened at $288.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.42 and a 200 day moving average of $266.33. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $290.26.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.7828 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.