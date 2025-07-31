Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) PT at C$16.17

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$12.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$8.49 and a twelve month high of C$15.19.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total value of C$396,204.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total transaction of C$38,080.50. Insiders sold a total of 34,074 shares of company stock worth $447,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

