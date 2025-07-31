Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDNNY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $63.44 on Thursday. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $76.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

