Financial Contrast: BioNxt Solutions (BNXTF) and Its Peers

Risk & Volatility

BioNxt Solutions has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioNxt Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioNxt Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNxt Solutions -19,165.00% N/A -663.55% BioNxt Solutions Competitors -20,305.49% -79.61% -24.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioNxt Solutions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioNxt Solutions $20,000.00 -$3.88 million -11.39 BioNxt Solutions Competitors $1.07 billion $56.96 million -5.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioNxt Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BioNxt Solutions. BioNxt Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

43.8% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioNxt Solutions competitors beat BioNxt Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

BioNxt Solutions Company Profile

BioNxt Solutions Inc. engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains. In addition, the company offers psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder. Further, it provides analytical testing and consulting services. The company was formerly known as XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to BioNxt Solutions Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

